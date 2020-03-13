Assclown Alert: Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick

Dan Patrick, Texas’ bathroom-obsessed Lieutenant Governor, sure knows how to throw red meat to his Tea Party base. Case in point: his decision to piss all over the $450 million Alamo Plaza redesign.In a statement posted last week on his campaign website, Patrick blasted the plan to relocate the crumbling 1930s Alamo Cenotaph 500 feet south to enlarge the plaza. Further, he said a museum planned for the site should focus solely on the battle and ignore all other history surrounding the former Spanish mission.Patrick’s indignation over the Cenotaph is predictable — plenty of other right wingers have also gotten worked up over the relocation, claiming putting it somewhere else on-site somehow defiles the memories of those who died defending the shrine.But his argument that no other history should be detailed in the museum — apparently including Spanish colonialism and the landmark 1960 integration of the lunch counter at nearby Woolworth’s — is more troubling. In fact, it’s a slap in the face of Native Americans and African Americans who worked hard to get a seat at the table during the five-year effort to rethink Alamo Plaza.Here’s an idea, assclown: stop hurling bombs from the sidelines and let people with an actual stake in the Alamo’s redevelopment work through these issues like adults.

