San Antonio Housing Organization Accidentally Sent Out Letter About Coronavirus Case in Resident Community

As concern over the coronavirus mounts, a local housing organization reportedly threw its residents into hysteria while preparing for the worst.Alamo Community Group officials said its property management company, Alpha Barnes, accidentally sent out a letter alerting residents there was a "coronavirus infection near one of its properties."According to a KSAT report , the letter was only meant to be a pre-prepared template in the event that an actual infection does arise in the community."This letter was prepared as part of our emergency protocol and should not have been distributed to our tenants," Michael Shackelford, ACG's directory of policy, said in a statement to KSAT.While ACG has retracted the letter, screenshots of the document have been shared on social media, stoking resident concerns."We would like to make it very clear, there are no coronavirus infections on or near our property," Shackelford said.The KSAT report didn't identify where the property is located.

