San Antonio Police Officer Crashes Into 18-Wheeler After Looking Down at Patrol Vehicle's Computer
By Sarah Martinez
on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 12:18 PM
A San Antonio Police Department officer was injured after crashing his vehicle into an 18-wheeler early Friday morning.
According to reports, the crash occurred around 3 a.m. near AT&T Center Parkway and Aniol Street. Police told KSAT that an unidentified officer struck
the side of an 18-wheeler.
The officer had reportedly just clocked out and was on his way back to the police station at the time of the incident. Authorities told KENS 5 the officer glanced down at his computer
but saw the 18-wheeler just before the collision.
Police said the officer could not have avoided the crash. The patrol car was reportedly crammed into the side of the truck, and the officer had to be pulled out of the vehicle.
The officer was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with a possible shoulder dislocation. He is expected to recover.
