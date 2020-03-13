Email
Friday, March 13, 2020

Two People in Austin Test Positive for Coronavirus, Bringing Texas Total to 44

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 8:03 AM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / STUART SEEGER
  • Wikimedia Commons / Stuart Seeger
Two people in Austin have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed cases in Central Texas, the Texas Tribune reports.

During a Friday press briefing, health officials said neither individual is believed to have contracted the disease by community contact. Dr. Mark Escott, Austin’s interim health authority, said the two cases are unrelated.

One of patient's exposure to the virus is “epidemiologically related” to a case in the Houston area, the Tribune reports. The other was transferred to an area hospital from another part of Texas.

“This is concerning but not surprising, and we have been prepared for the arrival of COVID-19 in our area,” Escott said in a statement. “It is critical that the community continue to heed our recommendations and take personal hygiene seriously. This will be the key to ensuring that this virus doesn’t spread.”



The announcement of two positive tests in Austin brings the total number of confirmed cases in Texas to at least 44 at time of publication. In addition to the federal quarantine site in San Antonio, the largest concentrations of cases are in Houston and North Texas.

