Third Case of Travel-Related Coronavirus Infection Confirmed in San Antonio

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has confirmed a third travel-related case of COVID-19 in the city.The person, who recently returned from Spain, is now in isolation. All three cases found in the Alamo City have been travel-related, and health officials are investigating the individuals' movements.Authorities will contact people who may be at risk from contact with the patients, city officials said.“As testing capacity has increased, we are getting clearer and more rapid assessment of any potential occurrence of travel-related infections,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a written statement. “This will continue to increase the effectiveness of our efforts to get our community through this pandemic safely.”San Antonio-based insurance company USAA also announced that one of its employees has contracted the virus. The worker is out of state and under medical care. USAA said the person hasn't been on one of its campuses since March 6, at which point the employee didn't display symptoms.

