Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 16, 2020

Third Case of Travel-Related Coronavirus Infection Confirmed in San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 9:27 AM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / FELIPE ESQUIVEL REED
  • Wikimedia Commons / Felipe Esquivel Reed
San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has confirmed a third travel-related case of COVID-19 in the city.

The person, who recently returned from Spain, is now in isolation. All three cases found in the Alamo City have been travel-related, and health officials are investigating the individuals' movements.

Authorities will contact people who may be at risk from contact with the patients, city officials said.

“As testing capacity has increased, we are getting clearer and more rapid assessment of any potential occurrence of travel-related infections,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a written statement. “This will continue to increase the effectiveness of our efforts to get our community through this pandemic safely.”



San Antonio-based insurance company USAA also announced that one of its employees has contracted the virus. The worker is out of state and under medical care. USAA said the person hasn't been on one of its campuses since March 6, at which point the employee didn't display symptoms.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Schools Could Close Through the End of the Academic Year Due to Coronavirus, Official Cautions Read More

  2. Here's How Many Coronavirus Cases There Are in Texas — and Everything Else You Need to Know Read More

  3. San Antonio Reports Travel-Related Coronavirus Case, Bans Gatherings of 500 or More Read More

  4. Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Coming to San Antonio, But Health Care Staff and At-Risk Patients First Priority Read More

  5. San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy Voted Against Coronavirus Relief Package, Mocked It in a Tweet Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation