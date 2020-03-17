San Antonio Identifies Fourth Travel-Related Coronavirus Case and Texas Records First COVID-19 Death

On Monday, health officials confirmed a fourth travel-related coronavirus case in San Antonio — this time, a doctor at University Health System.Authorities also confirmed late Monday that a man near Galveston died Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, becoming Texas' first such death. The Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center said the patient, who was in his late 90s, died Sunday evening.The news broke as San Antonio and Texas officials intensified their efforts to keep residents safe and sequestered at home to contain the spread of the disease. Texas had recorded at least 69 positive cases as of Tuesday morning.On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he's activating the Texas National Guard in response to the outbreak. The Texas National Guard was last called up during Hurricane Harvey, which decimated parts of Houston in 2017.What's more, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Monday restricted gatherings of more than 50 people in the city and recommended residents voluntarily avoid getting together in groups of larger than 10.

