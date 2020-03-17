Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

San Antonio Man Fatally Shot By Police After Pulling Out Machete During Traffic Stop

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 9:51 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A San Antonio man is dead after being shot by an officer Monday night.

According to reports, a police sergeant attempted to make a traffic stop near South Laredo and South Alamo, but a struggle ensued between the driver and the sergeant, a reported 20-year veteran of the force.

Officials told KSAT that the man pulled out a machete, prompting the officer to fire once.

The 58-year-old man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.



The man has not been identified by authorities as of press time.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Schools Could Close Through the End of the Academic Year Due to Coronavirus, Official Cautions Read More

  2. San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy Voted Against Coronavirus Relief Package, Mocked It in a Tweet Read More

  3. Third Case of Travel-Related Coronavirus Infection Confirmed in San Antonio Read More

  4. Mariachis Play at San Antonio-Area H-E-B While Shoppers Stock Up for Coronavirus Self-Quarantine Read More

  5. Here's How Many Coronavirus Cases There Are in Texas — and Everything Else You Need to Know Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation