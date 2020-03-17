Tuesday, March 17, 2020
San Antonio Man Fatally Shot By Police After Pulling Out Machete During Traffic Stop
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 9:51 AM
A San Antonio man is dead after being shot by an officer Monday night.
According to reports, a police sergeant attempted to make a traffic stop near South Laredo and South Alamo, but a struggle ensued between the driver and the sergeant, a reported 20-year veteran of the force
.
Officials told KSAT that the man pulled out a machete
, prompting the officer to fire once.
The 58-year-old man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.
The man has not been identified by authorities as of press time.
