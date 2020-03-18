Email
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

San Antonio Current Lays Off 10 Staff Members in Response to Coronavirus Downturn

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM

webp.net-resizeimage.jpg
In light of the unprecedented economic catastrophe brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the San Antonio Current is heartbroken to tell you we temporarily laid off 10 employees today. The cuts came from virtually every department, including sales, production, editorial and events. It’s our sincere hope that after weathering this storm, we’ll be able to bring back this incredibly valued staff, but at the moment we can’t offer a timeline.

In the spirit of transparency, since we are a free publication and website, 100% of the Current’s revenue comes from San Antonians being able to gather in public — in restaurants, bars, theatres, museums, parks and at our own events and festivals. Since a majority of our advertisers are ceasing operation as quarantine measures go into effect, we simply don’t have a path forward with our full staff. Remaining employees across the company are taking a pay cut and covering multiple roles for the time being.

“This is absolutely brutal — the worst-case scenario. Never in our wildest dreams did we anticipate this, and we are heartbroken to have to let go of these hardworking and talented people,” Current Publisher Michael Wagner said. “My hope is that in the very near future, we can go back to business as usual. Until then, our very small but scrappy staff remains committed to San Antonio, our advertisers and to delivering journalism for the city we love.”

We don’t know what the future holds, but because San Antonio needs as much information as possible during these trying times, we’ll be working our asses off to bring you stories you need — and some you don’t. To continue serving you, we ask that if you can support us through donation, please do. Every single contribution will go toward keeping your free, independent news source in operation another day.



It’s a hell of a time for everyone, but we’re up for the challenge and are grateful, dear reader, for your loyalty and support.

With love,
The San Antonio Current Team

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


