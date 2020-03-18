San Antonio Current Lays Off 10 Staff Members in Response to Coronavirus Downturn

In light of the unprecedented economic catastrophe brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the San Antonio Current
is heartbroken to tell you we temporarily laid off 10 employees today. The cuts came from virtually every department, including sales, production, editorial and events. It’s our sincere hope that after weathering this storm, we’ll be able to bring back this incredibly valued staff, but at the moment we can’t offer a timeline.
In the spirit of transparency, since we are a free publication and website, 100% of the Current
’s revenue comes from San Antonians being able to gather in public — in restaurants, bars, theatres, museums, parks and at our own events and festivals. Since a majority of our advertisers are ceasing operation as quarantine measures go into effect, we simply don’t have a path forward with our full staff. Remaining employees across the company are taking a pay cut and covering multiple roles for the time being.
“This is absolutely brutal — the worst-case scenario. Never in our wildest dreams did we anticipate this, and we are heartbroken to have to let go of these hardworking and talented people,” Current
Publisher Michael Wagner said. “My hope is that in the very near future, we can go back to business as usual. Until then, our very small but scrappy staff remains committed to San Antonio, our advertisers and to delivering journalism for the city we love.”
We don’t know what the future holds, but because San Antonio needs as much information as possible during these trying times, we’ll be working our asses off to bring you stories you need — and some you don’t. To continue serving you, we ask that if you can support us through donation
, please do. Every single contribution will go toward keeping your free, independent news source in operation another day.
It’s a hell of a time for everyone, but we’re up for the challenge and are grateful, dear reader, for your loyalty and support.
With love,
The San Antonio Current
Team
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.