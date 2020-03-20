Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 20, 2020

San Antonio Baker Cereal Killer Sweets Offers Free Meals for Kids to Alleviate Absence of School Lunches

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 5:20 PM

click image FACEBOOK/ CEREAL KILLER SWEETS
  • Facebook/ Cereal Killer Sweets
This week, novelty bakery creators of unique cookies and flavored rice crispy treats Cereal Killer Sweets began offering free meals for people 18 and under to supplement the absence of school lunches during the coronavirus quarantine.

"When we found out schools were going to be closed, we said, 'We're going to feed the kids,'" CKS Chef and Owner Megan Morales told the Current.

"But we are learning the need is a lot greater than what we thought."

The bakery is finding that most of the people in need of meals are working parents who don't have time to make lunch for their kids, as well as hospitality and service industry workers needing extra help due to layoffs.



"We found the same people were needing lunches every day," Morales said.

The free meals include peanut butter sandwiches, fruit, snacks and sometimes even one of the bakery's infused rice crispy treats. Due to high demand, orders can only be received through pick-up at this time, although deliveries were previously offered. Customers have been instructed to call or text 210-753-2032 to place to-go orders. Nut-free options are available.

Lunch orders can be picked up at 1031 Patricia — between Retox Bar and Jazzercise — between 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. CKS will bring meals directly to the car: all people need to do is call or text when they arrive and make sure at least one child is present with them.

Morales reports that the bakery has given over 500 sandwiches away since CKS started offering free lunches last Tuesday.

"We have been knocking out sandwiches like no other. It has been insane the amount we are going through."

Items for the meals have all been donated by the bakery's online community of followers.

Morales says CKS's ability to keep up with demand depends entirely on donations, as well as the availability of bread. Contributions can be made in-store, or online to @megan-morales-5 on Venmo, $meganm89 on CashApp or meganmorales1989@yahoo.com on PayPal.

Lunch-making volunteers are also needed. Anyone interested in helping out is encouraged to show up at the bakery during normal hours ready to pitch in. It goes without saying that if you — or someone you live with — feels at all ill, you should stay home.

To order from CKS's current menu of infused treats, fresh brownies and specialty cookies, utilize @frnd_ships for delivery.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Confirms Its First Community Spread Coronavirus Infections Read More

  2. San Antonio City Council Votes to Keep Bars and Restaurants Closed for 30 Days Read More

  3. San Antonio's Coronavirus Cases Include a Wide Age Range, from Kids to Senior Citizens Read More

  4. Evictions, Property Tax Foreclosures in Bexar County Suspended Due to COVID-19 Concerns Read More

  5. Governor Clears Texas Restaurants to Deliver Alcohol Amid Pandemic Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation