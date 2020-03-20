San Antonio Baker Cereal Killer Sweets Offers Free Meals for Kids to Alleviate Absence of School Lunches

click image
This week, novelty bakery creators of unique cookies and flavored rice crispy treats Cereal Killer Sweets
began offering free meals for people 18 and under to supplement the absence of school lunches during the coronavirus quarantine.
"When we found out schools were going to be closed, we said, 'We're going to feed the kids,'" CKS Chef and Owner Megan Morales told the Current
.
"But we are learning the need is a lot greater than what we thought."
The bakery is finding that most of the people in need of meals are working parents who don't have time to make lunch for their kids, as well as hospitality and service industry workers needing extra help due to layoffs.
"We found the same people were needing lunches every day," Morales said.
The free meals include peanut butter sandwiches, fruit, snacks and sometimes even one of the bakery's infused rice crispy treats. Due to high demand, orders can only be received through pick-up at this time, although deliveries were previously offered. Customers have been instructed
to call or text 210-753-2032 to place to-go orders. Nut-free options are available.
Lunch orders can be picked up at 1031 Patricia — between Retox Bar and Jazzercise — between 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. CKS will bring meals directly to the car: all people need to do is call or text when they arrive and make sure at least one child is present with them.
Morales reports that the bakery has given over 500 sandwiches away since CKS started offering free lunches last Tuesday.
"We have been knocking out sandwiches like no other. It has been insane the amount we are going through."
Items for the meals have all been donated by the bakery's online community of followers.
Morales says CKS's ability to keep up with demand depends entirely on donations, as well as the availability of bread. Contributions can be made in-store, or online to @megan-morales-5 on Venmo, $meganm89 on CashApp or meganmorales1989@yahoo.com on PayPal.
Lunch-making volunteers are also needed. Anyone interested in helping out is encouraged to show up at the bakery during normal hours ready to pitch in. It goes without saying that if you — or someone you live with — feels at all ill, you should stay home.
To order from CKS's current menu of infused treats, fresh brownies and specialty cookies, utilize @frnd_ships for delivery.
