San Antonio's Coronavirus Cases Include a Wide Age Range, from Kids to Senior Citizens

While doctors warn that older people and those with existing health conditions are most at risk from the coronavirus, data from San Antonio health officials shows local infections aren't limited to a single age group.The 29 cases documented in San Antonio area run the gamut from people under 19 to those in their 70s, according to a report released Thursday . The 40-49 age group represented the largest number of infections, accounting for eight of the total.Of the documented cases, 18 are in men and the remaining 11 are in women.Metro Health announced Thursday afternoon that eight of the cases are community spread, meaning the source of the infection is unclear. However, there are so far been no known local deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

