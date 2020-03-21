Email
Saturday, March 21, 2020

San Antonio Revises Its Number of Community Spread Coronavirus Transmissions to Eight

Posted By on Sat, Mar 21, 2020 at 7:55 AM

COURTESY OF JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND
  • Courtesy of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
San Antonio health officials announced Friday that two of its previously reported COVID-19 cases were transmitted through community contact, bringing the total number of community spread infections to eight.

The number of locally confirmed cases stayed steady from Thursday to Friday at 29, according to the city. However, officials updated the numbers on the sources of exposure.

In addition to the eight cases contracted by community spread, 13 are travel related, while four were spread through close contact with someone who tested positive for the disease. Another four are still under investigation.

Community spread cases are those in which the exposure can’t be traced to travel or close contact with an infected person. A rise in community spread cases indicates a higher risk of exposure to people from being out in public.

