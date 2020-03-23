Monday, March 23, 2020
Number of San Antonio-Area Coronavirus Cases Jumps to 57
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 4:42 PM
The number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Bexar County has increased by 12 since Sunday, reaching 57, according to new numbers
posted by local health officials.
At present, the majority of the cases are still related to travel or close contact, but at least 16 have been transmitted by community spread. Another six are still under investigation.
To date, only one person — a woman in her 80s with underlying health problems — has died from a COVID-19 infection in Bexar County.
The updated numbers come as San Antonio and Bexar leaders meet to discuss implementing more restrictions
on people's ability to congregate in public places. Officials could announce a shelter-in-place order as early as Monday evening.
