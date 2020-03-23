Monday, March 23, 2020
San Antonio Experiences First Coronavirus Death as Local Infections Rise to 45
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 10:51 AM
A San Antonio woman in her 80s died at Brooke Army Medical Center after contracting COVID-19, marking the first local death from the outbreak, health officials confirmed Sunday evening.
The woman, who had a history of underlying health issues, succumbed to the disease on Saturday. At least among at least six other people
across the state have died after being infected by the novel coronavirus.
Local officials have confirmed 45 COVID-19 cases in Bexar County.
"Today’s tragic development illustrates the importance of the aggressive steps we are taking to thwart the spread of COVID-19. Stay home unless you must go out. Follow the health experts’ guidelines," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in an emailed statement. "We can all play a role in saving lives through social distancing and healthy behaviors. Together we will overcome this challenge."
