Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Big Texas Cities Join San Antonio in Issuing Stay-at-Home Orders, but Abbott Hasn't Followed Suit

Posted By on Tue, Mar 24, 2020 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge A shelter-in-place order for San Antonio and Bexar County goes into effect Tuesday a minute before midnight. - WIKIMEDIA
  • Wikimedia
  • A shelter-in-place order for San Antonio and Bexar County goes into effect Tuesday a minute before midnight.
San Antonio isn't the only big Texas metro ordering residents to hunker down. The state's biggest cities and counties are issuing similar orders to keep citizens indoors to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo directed all 4.5 million of the county's residents to stay home and minimize movement. Harris is home to Houston, the Lone Star State's most-populous city.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued a similar order later the same morning. And Austin and Travis County joined forces on a similar measure.

“All of us should stay home unless our jobs are essential for the health and safety of our community,” Hidalgo said, according to the Texas Tribune. “We are taking all of this one step at a time.”



Dallas County issued its shelter-in-place order Sunday, and the cities of Waco and Lubbock followed on Monday.

But, so far, Gov. Greg Abbott hasn't handed down a statewide order, saying Sunday that not all counties have confirmed COVID-19 cases and adding that municipalities were free to issue their own orders.

A growing chorus of lawmakers and health officials have called on Abbott to step up, warning that without more statewide restrictions, controlling the pandemic could become impossible.

"As a state, Texas has the highest level of uninsured people in the nation," U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen said in a statement demanding a statewide order. "Texas is ranked last in testing, containment and public health emergency spending per capita, and we were one of the last states to declare a statewide emergency. We are one of the most vulnerable states and it is past time for state leadership to take serious steps to curb the spread of COVID-19."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Shelter-in-Place Order Is Imminent as City Experiences Its First Coronavirus-Related Death Read More

  2. San Antonio and Bexar County Impose Shelter-in-Place Order Through April 9 to Contain Coronavirus Spread Read More

  3. San Antonio Aquarium Cited and Shut Down for Staying Open to the Public in Defiance of Emergency Order Read More

  4. San Antonio Experiences First Coronavirus Death as Local Infections Rise to 45 Read More

  5. Is It South Texas Allergies or Coronavirus? Knowing the Difference Can Help Flatten the Curve Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation