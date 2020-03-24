Email
Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Got Questions About San Antonio's Shelter-in-Place Order? Here's Where to Get Answers

Posted By on Tue, Mar 24, 2020 at 1:38 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Many of us have never experienced anything like the shelter-in-place order handed down Monday by the City of San Antonio and Bexar County. Stands to reason, we've got questions. Lots of 'em.

To that end, here's potential good news: city and county officials will be on hand Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to answer your inquiries on a live Q&A session available via TV and Internet.

Residents can submit questions in advance to @COSAGOV through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. They can also do so by calling 311 or (210) 207-6000, or emailing 311customerservice@sanantonio.gov.

Liz Provencio, San Antonio's deputy city attorney, and Larry L. Roberson, civil division chief of Bexar's Criminal District Attorney’s Office, will be around to help sort through the details.



The event will be livestreamed on AT&T channel 99, Grande channel 20, Spectrum channel 21 and digital antenna 16. It's also available via the city's website and Facebook page.

If you want to check out a copy of the order so you can ask better questions — and we know you do, good reader — the full document is available online.

