Got Questions About San Antonio's Shelter-in-Place Order? Here's Where to Get Answers

Many of us have never experienced anything like the shelter-in-place order handed down Monday by the City of San Antonio and Bexar County. Stands to reason, we've got questions. Lots of 'em.To that end, here's potential good news: city and county officials will be on hand Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to answer your inquiries on a live Q&A session available via TV and Internet.Residents can submit questions in advance to @COSAGOV through Facebook Twitter and Instagram . They can also do so by calling 311 or (210) 207-6000, or emailing 311customerservice@sanantonio.gov Liz Provencio, San Antonio's deputy city attorney, and Larry L. Roberson, civil division chief of Bexar's Criminal District Attorney’s Office, will be around to help sort through the details.The event will be livestreamed on AT&T channel 99, Grande channel 20, Spectrum channel 21 and digital antenna 16. It's also available via the city's website and Facebook page If you want to check out a copy of the order so you can ask better questions — and we know you do, good reader — the full document is available online

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.