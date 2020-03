Quarantined Cruise Ship Evacuees Cleared to Leave San Antonio's Lackland Air Force Base

Evacuees from thecruise ship are beginning to leave their two-week federal quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson told the Texas Tribune that 97 of the evacuated Americans had been cleared from quarantine Monday night and Tuesday morning. Another 18 are expected to leave later Tuesday, and more will leave over the next few days.In February, federal officials began using the base as a quarantine site for waves of repatriated Americans with potential coronavirus infections. The people were evacuated from China and a pair of cruise ships. Twenty-one became symptomatic and tested positive, thereported, citing the Centers for Disease Control. Five of that total were from theThe quarantine has been a flashpoint between the federal government and local officials, who maintain they were blindsided by the plans. Earlier this month, Mayor Ron Nirenberg blasted the White House's handling of the situation in the, citing a "lack of coordination at the highest levels."

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.