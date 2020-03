Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Uses Coronavirus Pandemic as Excuse to Ban Abortions

Our state's governor still isn't willing to issue a state-wide lockdown to help slow the pandemic, but he's happy to use the crisis as an excuse to forward his own political agenda.On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a statement saying Gov. Greg Abbott's order to healthcare facilities to postpone all "not medically necessary" procedures includes abortion, which should not be performed unless the mother's life is in danger, thereports.A statement from the Attorney General's office reads: “No one is exempt from the governor’s executive order on medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures, including abortion providers. Those who violate the governor’s order will be met with the full force of the law."The Texas Freedom Network isn't taking any of Paxton's or Abbott's shit, however."It’s completely unsurprising to see this attorney general use any excuse to push his ideological agenda," TFN President Kathy Miller said in a statement "But the truth is reproductive health care is essential health care. There are many reasons women decide to have an abortion in the already limited time window state law allows, and a delay means denying them the constitutional right to make those decisions in a safe, timely manner with the help of their doctors."

