Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Do You Need a Coronavirus Test? San Antonio Metro Health Posts Self-Screening to Help You Know

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 4:31 PM

click to enlarge Emergency workers deal with a sample at a drive-through testing unit in a State of Texas-produced video. - CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • City of San Antonio
  • Emergency workers deal with a sample at a drive-through testing unit in a State of Texas-produced video.
With seasonal allergies in full effect, it can be easy to assume every cough or body ache is a sign you're coming down with COVID-19.

To ease minds and save medical resources, San Antonio Metro Health has created an online screening questionnaire to help people make informed decisions about whether to contact a medical provider to request a test.

The anonymous, nine-question survey asks about existing symptoms, chronic health conditions, age, recent travel and potential exposure to people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

If you're unlikely to be at risk, the site will let you know and provide links to more info on keeping yourself safe.



click to enlarge SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
However, if the symptoms and other factors suggest you're at high risk, the site will suggest contacting a health care provider or urgent care clinic for an assessment. Those who contact a provider or clinic should let staff know they completed the self-assessment and take a photo or screenshot of the page.

Those who can't afford a doctor’s visit can call Metro Health’s COVID-19 hotline at (210) 207-5779 for directions on how to be connected with one.

March 25, 2020

