Wednesday, March 25, 2020

San Antonio Mayor Rips Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for Saying Old People Should Sacrifice Themselves for the Economy

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick - GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Gage Skidmore
  • Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
In a CNN interview Tuesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg called out Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for his "callous" statement that elderly people should be willing to die of COVID-19 to keep the economy strong.

“It’s easy for someone of power and privilege to say something so callous,” Nirenberg said. "What Dan Patrick is coming to learn is something that most Americans have known for a long time. Which is, a single health event can become catastrophic."

Nirenberg added: “I’m not willing to sacrifice anyone of my residents, let alone those workers on the front lines of this battle, the health care workers, or the 100,000-plus veterans in this community who are older Americans, who have served this country. It’s time that we step up and serve them.”


Nirenberg's harsh words for Patrick come after the lieutenant governor told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that elderly people should be willing to risk death during the pandemic by letting younger Americans keep working and spending.



"No one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all Americans love for your children and grandchildren?" said Patrick, 70. "And if that's the exchange, I'm all in."

Patrick, the architect of Texas' failed anti-transgender bathroom bill, drew widespread condemnation for the remarks from Democratic politicians and health officials.

A former right-wing radio host, Patrick has been a font of divisive and outrageous public pronouncements during his time in office. Among his recent claims: doors rather than guns are the cause of school shootings and that drug gangs would be decapitating people in the streets of El Paso if not for the border wall.

