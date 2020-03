San Antonio School Districts Extend Coronavirus Closures through April 24

San Antonio-area public schools on Tuesday prolonged their closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the city and county shelter-in-place order.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's public health emergency declaration requires all school districts to close through at least April 3. However, on Tuesday most of the area's 19 independent school districts have now extended that date through April 24.Districts around the Alamo City will continue offering free breakfasts and lunches for curbside pickup during the closures. This interactive map shows where food pickups are available.The Go Public web portal provides links to the COVID-19 pages for each of the area's districts, including information regarding its specific school closings and services.The extension seemed almost inevitable after Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath last week warned superintendents that district closures could potentially run through the end of the school year.

