San Antonio Area Experiences Fourth and Fifth Coronavirus-Related Fatalities

Bexar County reported its fourth and fifth coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday evening as the number of positive diagnoses for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, hit 113.One of the new deaths was a woman in her 40s and the other was a woman in her 60s, according to Metro Health. Both patients had underlying health issues.Of the total cases in Bexar Country, 29 are new since Wednesday, according to data shared by the City of San Antonio More than a third of the infected individuals — 39 people — contracted the virus through community spread instead of travel or close contact. The higher number of cases resulting from community contact, the greater the risk of exposure to the general public, officials caution.As of Thursday evening, Metro Health had tested 526 people in Bexar and nearby counties. Of those, 52 were positive and one was inconclusive.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.