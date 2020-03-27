Email
Friday, March 27, 2020

San Antonio Area Experiences Fourth and Fifth Coronavirus-Related Fatalities

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 8:51 AM

  • Wikimedia Commons / governortomwolf
  • A lab worker tests samples for coronavirus.
Bexar County reported its fourth and fifth coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday evening as the number of positive diagnoses for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, hit 113.

One of the new deaths was a woman in her 40s and the other was a woman in her 60s, according to Metro Health. Both patients had underlying health issues.

Of the total cases in Bexar Country, 29 are new since Wednesday, according to data shared by the City of San Antonio.

SCREEN CAPTURE / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Screen Capture / City of San Antonio

More than a third of the infected individuals — 39 people — contracted the virus through community spread instead of travel or close contact. The higher number of cases resulting from community contact, the greater the risk of exposure to the general public, officials caution.



As of Thursday evening, Metro Health had tested 526 people in Bexar and nearby counties. Of those, 52 were positive and one was inconclusive.

