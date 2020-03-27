Email
Friday, March 27, 2020

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center Launches Blood Drives to Prevent Shortages During Pandemic

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 3:18 PM

click image FACEBOOK / CONNECT FOR LIFE
  • Facebook / Connect for Life
San Antonians are being asked to leave their homes next week, but it's to take in a movie or dine at their favorite restaurant.

Although everyone is supposed to hunker down due to the shelter in place order, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking locals to make an important exception: to come donate blood.

Starting Monday, March 30, STBTC is launching a full week of blood drives to prevent shortages during this crucial time. Donating blood is exempted from San Antonio's Stay Home, Work Safe order, as it's deemed an "essential city service."

To maintain social distance, each drive will take place at a large venue in the San Antonio area, and donors will be required to make appointments to prevent crowding the waiting area. 



To encourage donation, each donor will be given a $10 H-E-B gift card, a coupon for a free car wash and the choice of an e-gift card from options including Amazon, Hulu, Grubhub and more.

For details and to make an appointment to donate, visit southtexasblood.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

