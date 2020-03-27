Email
Friday, March 27, 2020

Texas Bans Utilities From Disconnecting Jobless Customers. Consumer Groups Warn That's Not Enough.

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / CPS ENERGY
  • Twitter / CPS Energy
The Texas Public Utility Commission has voted to stop utilities including CPS Energy and San Antonio Water System from cutting off services to people who lose their jobs during the COVID-19 crisis.

The order, passed by unanimous vote Thursday, will stay in place for at least six months.

While PUC's action halts disconnections, it doesn't provide financial assistance for residents struggling to pay their bills, consumer groups point out. It also doesn't prevent shut-offs for small businesses such as bars and restaurants, which have taken deep financial blows from the pandemic.

"This is a good first step, but additional action is needed to blunt the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Texas residents struggling to pay their bills," said Kaiba White, an energy policy specialist for Public Citizen’s Texas Office, in an emailed statement.



White added that the PUC should expand the program to include anyone who lost significant income due to the pandemic, not just those people caught in layoffs. What's more, the measure doesn't address reconnecting residents who have already been switched off.

In addition to assistance for consumers, Thursday's order includes millions of dollars in interest-free loans and reimbursements intended to stave off bankruptcies by private utilities.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

