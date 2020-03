Mayor Nirenberg to San Antonio: Stop Congregating in Parks During Outbreak or We'll Close Them

click image Photo via Instagram / peterbnyrenphoto

Mayor Ron Nirenberg has a message for San Antonians: Stop gathering at local parks if you want to keep them open through the coronavirus pandemic.“We have observed congregating in our public parks this weekend,” Nirenberg said at a Sunday press conference covered by the Express-News . “That’s not good. It’s not allowed. You should get out and get fresh air, but congregating in parks or anywhere else is not permitted. If you do not implement social distancing, we will be forced to dictate stricter measures, such as closing our parks.”Like other big Texas cities, San Antonio has implemented a shelter-in-place order to curb infection rates. Although people can leave their homes to exercise, the should maintain six feet of distance from each other and avoid crowds.

Nirenberg's warning comes shortly before Easter weekend, a time when many Alamo City residents pack into local parks, often camping overnight to secure spots for family picnics.

During the past week, thehas also received emails and social media messages from readers concerned about seeing children playing in close proximity on parks' playground equipment.As of Sunday evening, 157 people in Bexar County had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. So far, five people have died from the disease, and 12 of the 35 people who remain hospitalized are in intensive care units, Nirenberg also said.