Mayor Nirenberg to San Antonio: Stop Congregating in Parks During Outbreak or We'll Close Them

During the past week, thehas also received emails and social media messages from readers concerned about seeing children playing in close proximity on parks' playground equipment.As of Sunday evening, 157 people in Bexar County had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. So far, five people have died from the disease, and 12 of the 35 people who remain hospitalized are in intensive care units, Nirenberg also said.

Nirenberg's warning comes shortly before Easter weekend, a time when many Alamo City residents pack into local parks, often camping overnight to secure spots for family picnics.

