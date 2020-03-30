San Antonio Area Experiences Sixth Coronavirus Death Plus Infection of SAPD Officer

Health officials have confirmed a sixth COVID-19 related death in Bexar County.The victim was a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions, according to details released Monday afternoon by Metro Health. The man was receiving treatment at Methodist Northeast Hospital for an unrelated health issue and died while under care.On Monday, the San Antonio Police Department also confirmed a seven-year department veteran has tested positive for COVID-19. An investigation revealed that the officer's case is travel related. He is recovering at home.Metro Health determined that two other SAPD officers are at a high risk of exposure and will be quarantined for 14 days, in accordance with federal recommendations.Health officials are investigating to determine whether other department personnel were placed at risk. SAPD said it's taking "all necessary steps" to protect its employees and the public.

