Appeals Court Reinstates Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Coronavirus-Related Abortion Ban

Well, that didn't last long.A day after a federal judge blocked Gov. Greg Abbott's coronavirus-related abortion ban, an emergency stay from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has reinstated the order.The court voted 2-1 for the stay so it could give consideration to an emergency appeal from Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The two judges in the majority were appointed by presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush.Abbott last week issued a controversial order barring most abortions in the state, purportedly to free up medical resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ban immediately drew fire from women's health groups, who pointed out that abortions are time-sensitive procedures and that the vast majority are performed by clinics that won't be treating pandemic patients.Abortion providers sued to stop the ban and won a temporary restraining order from a federal court in Austin Monday, which Paxton immediately appealed.Stay tuned, the legal wrangling is far from over.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.