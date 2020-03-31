Appeals Court Reinstates Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Coronavirus-Related Abortion Ban
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 2:24 PM
Flickr / Gage Skidmore
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Well, that didn't last long.
A day after a federal judge blocked
Gov. Greg Abbott's coronavirus-related abortion ban, an emergency stay from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has reinstated the order.
The court voted 2-1 for the stay so it could give consideration to an emergency appeal from Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The two judges in the majority were appointed by presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush.
Abbott last week issued a controversial order
barring most abortions in the state, purportedly to free up medical resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ban immediately drew fire from women's health groups, who pointed out that abortions are time-sensitive procedures and that the vast majority are performed by clinics that won't be treating pandemic patients.
Abortion providers sued to stop the ban
and won a temporary restraining order from a federal court in Austin Monday, which Paxton immediately appealed.
Stay tuned, the legal wrangling is far from over.
