San Antonio-Based H-E-B Gives Grant to Texas Environmental Organization

click to enlarge
-
Katie Hennessey
-
Lost Maples State Natural Area- Vanderpool, Texas
As if Texans needed another reason to praise H-E-B
after its work to keep shelves stocked through the pandemic, the grocery chain last week announced a $190,000 gift
to EarthShare of Texas.
Earthshare is a national nonprofit that connects environmental organizations with employers willing to provide funding and volunteers.
The gift part of an annual April campaign in which H-E-B customers can add coupons worth $1, $3 or $5 to their total bill to bolster local environmental initiatives. Since 2007, the partnership between EarthShare of Texas and H-E-B gave customers a way to celebrate spring and Earth Day by supporting clean air and water projects, parks and land preservation and wildlife rehabilitation.
This spring, as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, H-E-B decided to forego the coupon campaign. Instead, it gave money directly to the environmental organization.
The funding was timely since EarthShare's network of over 40 environmental nonprofits typically rely on spring events to boost community engagement and funding for the whole year. Numerous cancellations amid the COVID-19 outbreak made that difficult.
Texas organizations including the Audubon Foundation of Texas, Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation and Clean Water Fund are among the EarthShare charities able to continue educational and conservation projects through the H-E-B partnership. To learn about more EarthShare members and their initiatives to beautify the Lone Star State, visit earthshare-texas.org
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.