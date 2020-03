San Antonio-Based H-E-B Gives Grant to Texas Environmental Organization

As if Texans needed another reason to praise H-E-B after its work to keep shelves stocked through the pandemic, the grocery chain last week announced a $190,000 gift to EarthShare of Texas.Earthshare is a national nonprofit that connects environmental organizations with employers willing to provide funding and volunteers.The gift part of an annual April campaign in which H-E-B customers can add coupons worth $1, $3 or $5 to their total bill to bolster local environmental initiatives. Since 2007, the partnership between EarthShare of Texas and H-E-B gave customers a way to celebrate spring and Earth Day by supporting clean air and water projects, parks and land preservation and wildlife rehabilitation.This spring, as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, H-E-B decided to forego the coupon campaign. Instead, it gave money directly to the environmental organization.The funding was timely since EarthShare's network of over 40 environmental nonprofits typically rely on spring events to boost community engagement and funding for the whole year. Numerous cancellations amid the COVID-19 outbreak made that difficult.Texas organizations including the Audubon Foundation of Texas, Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation and Clean Water Fund are among the EarthShare charities able to continue educational and conservation projects through the H-E-B partnership. To learn about more EarthShare members and their initiatives to beautify the Lone Star State, visit earthshare-texas.org

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.