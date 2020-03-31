Email
Tuesday, March 31, 2020

San Antonio Pizza Shop Manager Shot During Robbery

Posted By on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 9:52 AM

A San Antonio Pizza Hut manager was shot during a robbery at her restaurant late Monday night, local authorities report.

Officers arrived around 11:45 p.m. at a Pizza Hut on the 14600 block of Nacogdoches Road after receiving a call that someone had been shot, according to a KSAT-TV report.

The manager, 46, had just left the eatery when a suspect in hoodie forced her back into the building. There, the robber physically assaulted the woman and shot her, police said.

The manager was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to KSAT. She was in stable condition.



The suspect, who fled on foot, will face a charge of aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury. No arrests have been made in the case, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

