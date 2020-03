San Antonio Pizza Shop Manager Shot During Robbery

A San Antonio Pizza Hut manager was shot during a robbery at her restaurant late Monday night, local authorities report.Officers arrived around 11:45 p.m. at a Pizza Hut on the 14600 block of Nacogdoches Road after receiving a call that someone had been shot, according to a KSAT-TV report.The manager, 46, had just left the eatery when a suspect in hoodie forced her back into the building. There, the robber physically assaulted the woman and shot her, police said.The manager was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to KSAT . She was in stable condition.The suspect, who fled on foot, will face a charge of aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury. No arrests have been made in the case, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.