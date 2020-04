San Antonio Public Library's Online Tutoring Service Offers Additional Tools for Remote Learning

The San Antonio Public Library is offering online tutors to help kids with their homework as they attend school from home amid the pandemic.The library offers elementary, primary and college level assistance with math, science english and social studies through an online homework help portal.Powered by Brainfuse , an online tutoring company, the portal allows students to choose a subject and find the best resource for help — whether it's a one-on-one tutor, 24-hour writing lab or state-aligned lessons and study guides.Tutoring hours are between 3 p.m. and midnight daily. Spanish-speaking tutors are also available.This is a regular service for the public library, but it could offer additional help as coronavirus precautions in schools cause students to adapt to an at-home, self-guided learning approach.

