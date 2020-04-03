Email
Bexar County Deputy Suspended Over Relationship With Murder Suspect

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY BEXAR COUNTY
  • Courtesy Bexar County
Just when you thought things couldn't get any wackier at the Bexar County Jail, a sheriff's deputy has been suspended for striking up “personal relationship” with a murder suspect, KSAT News reports.

The county handed Deputy Amanda Ferguson a 20-day suspension over the relationship, according to documents obtained by the station. The inmate has since been transferred to prison after receiving a 25-year sentence.

Ferguson began the relationship on June 26 of last year while the inmate was housed in her regularly assigned unit, documents show. Such interactions violate Bexar County Sheriff's Office policies on bringing discredit to the department and consorting with known criminals, according to KSAT.

“Even after the inmate was relocated to another unit, you still continued your personal relationship through handwritten letters,” BCSO officials wrote in Ferguson's paperwork.



Ferguson was one of six sheriff's office personnel suspended in February, according to records obtained by KSAT.

