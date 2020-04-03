Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 3, 2020

Medical Group Names San Antonio Among the 10 Worst U.S. Cities for Allergies

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 8:38 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / PIOTRUSZECKI
  • Instagram / piotruszecki
The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) has confirmed what most San Antonians already know: that our fair city is one of the worst places in the nation for seasonal allergies.

Using data including pollen counts, the use of allergy medicine and the number of board-certified allergists in a given area, the AAFA concluded that San Antonio is the 7th "most challenging" place to live in the U.S. for seasonal allergy sufferers. The worst? According to AAFA data, that's Richmond, Virginia.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF. ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA
  • Courtesy of. Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America
As the pandemic makes respiratory symptoms of any sort a source for panic, the onset of sneezing and sinus pressure can cause an upwelling of anxiety in even the most rational among us.

To help assuage these fears, the AAFA also released a helpful chart comparing COVID-19 symptoms with those of allergies, cold and flu.



click to enlarge COURTESY OF. ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA
  • Courtesy of. Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America
For anyone still worried after reading this chart, San Antonio Metro Health has an online self-screening questionnaire that can help them determine whether they should seek out a coronavirus test.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After Refusing to Call His Action a 'Stay at Home Order,' Gov. Greg Abbott Issues a Video to Clarify Read More

  2. San Antonio Mayor Plans to Extend Stay-at-Home Order Through End of April Read More

  3. San Antonio Nursing Home Struck by Coronavirus Had Been Cited by Feds for Infection Control Issues Read More

  4. Three More Die From Coronavirus, Marking San Antonio's Largest Daily Death Toll Read More

  5. New Report: Texas Still a Month Away From Hitting Coronavirus Peak Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation