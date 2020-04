Medical Group Names San Antonio Among the 10 Worst U.S. Cities for Allergies

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) has confirmed what most San Antonians already know: that our fair city is one of the worst places in the nation for seasonal allergies.Using data including pollen counts, the use of allergy medicine and the number of board-certified allergists in a given area, the AAFA concluded that San Antonio is the 7th "most challenging" place to live in the U.S. for seasonal allergy sufferers. The worst? According to AAFA data, that's Richmond, Virginia.As the pandemic makes respiratory symptoms of any sort a source for panic, the onset of sneezing and sinus pressure can cause an upwelling of anxiety in even the most rational among us.To help assuage these fears, the AAFA also released a helpful chart comparing COVID-19 symptoms with those of allergies, cold and flu.For anyone still worried after reading this chart, San Antonio Metro Health has an online self-screening questionnaire that can help them determine whether they should seek out a coronavirus test.

