Friday, April 3, 2020

San Antonio Wins $93 Million in Federal Funds to Sustain Public Transit Through Coronavirus Crisis

Friday, April 3, 2020

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / VIA METROPOLITAN TRANSIT
  • Courtesy Photo / VIA Metropolitan Transit
San Antonio has landed $93.3 million in federal funding to keep public transportation running during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds come through a $25 billion package approved for the Federal Transit Administration to aid cities' transit systems during the crisis. No local matching funds are required to access the dollars.

Amid the pandemic, San Antonio's VIA Metropolitan Transit has scaled back schedules and announced it will stop collecting fares through April 30. The city also expects to slash $3 million in VIA funding.

“There are many Americans who depend on public transit as their primary means for transportation,” said U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, a senior member on the House Appropriations Committee. “This funding will allow the public transportation systems in San Antonio to continue covering expenses for operation, as well as personnel."



