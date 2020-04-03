Email
Friday, April 3, 2020

Sen. John Cornyn Says National Coronavirus Stay-at-Home Order Would Be an 'Overreaction'

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge John Cornyn speaks during an appearance at the conservative CPAC conference. - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • John Cornyn speaks during an appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.
In keeping with his new Trump-approved persona, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas has dismissed calls for a national shelter-in-place order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as an "overreaction."

"Not every place is the same," the three-term GOP senator told The Hill. "We've had the same conversation in Texas, but some places we have more cows than people, and the virus loves the crowd, loves congestion, and that's why you see places like New York and Dallas, for example, which is having its own struggles."

Cornyn's comment comes as public health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, call for a nationwide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the virus. So far, President Trump has declined to do so.

More than 30 states now have shelter-in-place orders, although a few governors, largely in red states, have held out. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued what's essentially a stay-at-home order, although he's created confusion by declining to call it such.



Cornyn told The Hill a national stay-at-home mandate is unnecessary in rural areas. He cautioned against doing "more than necessary" to combat the swift-spreading virus.

The senator also recently faced accusations of racism for defending Trump's habit of calling COVID-19 a "Chinese virus" by claiming the disease evolved because people in that country "eat bats and snakes and dogs."

