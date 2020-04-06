Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Monday, April 6, 2020

Bexar County Reports 12th Coronavirus Fatality, Confirms 410 Local Cases

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 8:45 AM

click to enlarge Cars pull up to the city's mobile coronavirus testing site at Freeman Coliseum. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • Cars pull up to the city's mobile coronavirus testing site at Freeman Coliseum.
Another resident of the Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has died from COVID-19, bringing the number of Bexar County fatalities from the respiratory disease to 12.

The latest death marks the third fatality from the nursing home outbreak that's sickened around 80 people. Authorities say the deceased individual is a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

As of Sunday evening, the San Antonio area had 410 positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That's an increase of 26 cases from Saturday's count by local health officials.

Roughly a third of the recorded cases were passed on through community transmission rather than travel or close contact with an infected person. The higher the percentage of community spread cases, the greater the risk to the public, according to health officials.



A quarter of the people in Bexar County who tested positive for the virus required hospitalization. Of those, nearly half ended up in an intensive care unit and a quarter required a mechanical ventilator.

