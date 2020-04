Police Bust Man for Possession of Explosive Device at San Antonio-Area Motel

Authorities have arrested a local man for possession of an improvised explosive device, or IED.Working with Universal City police, deputies from the office of the Bexar County Fire Marshal (BCFM) apprehended wanted fugitive Joshua Faleide at the Super 8 Motel at 200 Palisades Dr. in Universal City, county officials say.Faleide had been on the run since March 25, when Bexar fire marshals assisted China Grove with an IED found in that city's limits, according to a county press statement. After investigating the device, China Grove police and Bexar fire marshals searched Faleide's home on April 7.Investigators discovered explosive materials including a pipe bomb in the final stages of manufacture and recovered evidence they say linked the components back to the suspect, Bexar officials said.Faleide, who's in 40s, is a known offender to both the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Universal City Police, BCFM Chief Investigator John Ortega told KSAT News . A woman was detained at the scene, but she was later released, the station also reported.Faleide was transported from the arrest scene for booking into the Bexar County Jail. He's being held on charges of possession of an explosive weapon and possible components of an explosive weapon.

