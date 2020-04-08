Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Police Bust Man for Possession of Explosive Device at San Antonio-Area Motel

Posted By on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Authorities have arrested a local man for possession of an improvised explosive device, or IED.

Working with Universal City police, deputies from the office of the Bexar County Fire Marshal (BCFM) apprehended wanted fugitive Joshua Faleide at the Super 8 Motel at 200 Palisades Dr. in Universal City, county officials say.

Faleide had been on the run since March 25, when Bexar fire marshals assisted China Grove with an IED found in that city's limits, according to a county press statement. After investigating the device, China Grove police and Bexar fire marshals searched Faleide's home on April 7.

Investigators discovered explosive materials including a pipe bomb in the final stages of manufacture and recovered evidence they say linked the components back to the suspect, Bexar officials said.



Faleide, who's in 40s, is a known offender to both the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Universal City Police, BCFM Chief Investigator John Ortega told KSAT News. A woman was detained at the scene, but she was later released, the station also reported.

Faleide was transported from the arrest scene for booking into the Bexar County Jail. He's being held on charges of possession of an explosive weapon and possible components of an explosive weapon.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Five More Die From San Antonio Nursing Home Coronavirus Outbreak, Bringing Toll to Eight Read More

  2. San Antonio Leaders Cry ‘Cover Up’ Over Pentagon’s Refusal to Report Coronavirus Rates at Bases Read More

  3. Dangerous Maneuvers: The Ineptitude of Donald Trump and Dan Patrick Make Gov. Greg Abbott Look Like he’s Got COVID-19 Under Control. He Doesn’t. Read More

  4. San Antonio Records Domestic Violence Increase During Coronavirus Crisis Read More

  5. New Study Finds Texas Is 10th Least Aggressive State in Dealing With Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation