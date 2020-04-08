Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

San Antonio Leaders Cry ‘Cover Up’ Over Pentagon’s Refusal to Report Coronavirus Rates at Bases

Posted By on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 9:33 AM

click to enlarge TRIP ADVISOR
  • Trip Advisor
The U.S. military says it will no longer report the number of COVID-19 diagnoses at its bases, triggering cover-up accusations by San Antonio and Bexar County officials.

On the evening of Friday, March 27, a coronavirus webpage set up by Joint Base San Antonio confirmed 28 local military personnel, dependents and retirees had tested positive for COVID-19. However, shortly after, the tally was erased from the page, according to local media reports.

The Pentagon, citing security concerns, two days later told national news media that it’s stopped offering a facility-by-facility breakdown of cases. Going forward, it will only offer updates to its aggregate infection numbers. 

“I don’t know what the rationale is, but the public has a right to know,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said in an interview with the Current. “Employees at the bases need to know. That’s something we need to be very careful about.”



Few of the roughly 87,000 people working at San Antonio-area military facilities live on base, heightening the potential for infections to spread through the larger community, Wolff said. That makes it vital for local health officials to be able to track on-base cases.

At press time late last week, the Department of Defense reported 1,500 infections and five deaths so far among military personnel, civilian workers, dependents and contractors.

“This is a global pandemic, and the public has a right to know the number of COVID-19 cases within our community,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement emailed to the Current. “Additionally, the lack of information is complicating a coordinated pandemic response at the state and federal level.”

City and county leaders are already at odds with the Trump White House over its lack of transparency when it shipped Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China and stranded cruise ships to Lackland AFB for federal quarantine.

“It’s disconcerting,” Nirenberg told the Washington Post last month. “Throughout the course of this, what I’ve seen is that the lack of coordination at the highest levels of this president’s administration is simply stunning.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Study Finds Texas Is 10th Least Aggressive State in Dealing With Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  2. Five More Die From San Antonio Nursing Home Coronavirus Outbreak, Bringing Toll to Eight Read More

  3. San Antonio Records Domestic Violence Increase During Coronavirus Crisis Read More

  4. Texas Lawmakers Demand Amazon and Others Stop Price Gouging By Vendors Read More

  5. Coronavirus Lockdown Puts the Squeeze on San Antonio Gig Economy Workers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation