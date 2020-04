Two More Residents of San Antonio Nursing Home Die From COVID-19 Outbreak

Two additional residents of Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, the facility at the center of San Antonio's worst COVID-19 outbreak, have died from complications of the disease, health officials confirmed Wednesday.That brings the number of deaths at the nursing home to 10, or half the total number of local fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Metro Health.One of the recently deceased patients was an African American woman in her 70s, who had been previously hospitalized then discharged to hospice care at the site. The other was a Hispanic female in her 80s who died at the nursing home.On Tuesday, local health officials confirmed that five additional patients at Southwest Nursing had succumbed to the disease. Those individuals, all in their 70s or older, were asymptomatic but tested positive for the virus.Authorities announced an outbreak at the facility on April 1. Since then, dozens of residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.In an email Wednesday, Metro Health also confirmed that a resident of Franklin Park Nursing Home tested positive for COVID-19. That case is travel related, and eight staff and seven residents at the home tested negative.

