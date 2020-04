San Antonio Man Arrested for COVID-19 Grocery Store Hoax

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Felipe Esquivel Reed

A an accused hoaxer appears to have gotten his just desserts this week.On Tuesday afternoon the FBI arrested Christopher Charles Perez, 39, in New Braunfels on a charge of hoaxes related to weapons of mass destruction, according to a mysa.com report . If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison.His alleged crime?Claiming on Facebook that he paid someone to purposefully spread the coronavirus at San Antonio area grocery stores.Perez's alleged shenanigans came to the attention of authorities via a screenshot of his post sent in by an online tipster.Officials say there's no truth to the would-be prankster's social media claims, and investigators found no evidence of anyone spreading the virus at grocery stores.Not ones to fuck around, the FBI has put its Weapons of Mass Destruction Squad and the Joint Terrorism Task Force on the case.According to authorities, Perez was trying to deter people from going to the stores in order to lessen the spread of the virus.Sure sounds like an interesting way to go about it.