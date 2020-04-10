Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Friday, April 10, 2020

San Antonio Zoo Selling Easter Baskets for Curbside Pickup to Raise Funds During Shutdown

Posted By on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
While certain zoo animals might be enjoying their newfound privacy during the pandemic, the San Antonio Zoo is missing out on virtually all of the income it needs to operate.

To continue to provide care for its animals, the Zoo Crew has gotten creative with fundraising.

The latest idea? Gift baskets full of plush animals and other toys, just in time for Easter weekend. It might be just the thing for anyone with a budding zoologist stuck indoors.

Different baskets are available for toddlers and older children. Patrons can order ahead online and pick up curbside or have them shipped to their door.



For other ways to support the zoo, including newly discounted memberships, visit sazoo.org.

