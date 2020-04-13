Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Monday, April 13, 2020

30 People in Bexar County Have Now Died From Coronavirus Infections

Posted By on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 9:07 AM

click to enlarge Cars pull up to the city's mobile coronavirus testing site at Freeman Coliseum. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • Cars pull up to the city's mobile coronavirus testing site at Freeman Coliseum.
The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Bexar County has reached 30, nearly half of which are linked to a nursing home at the center of an outbreak, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Sunday evening.

One of the three new deaths reported since Saturday is a resident of Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where a total of 15 residents have now succumbed to the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, local health officials also confirmed 772 positive cases of COVID-19. That total marks an increase of 49 cases since Saturday.

Close contact with an infected person was the most common cause of local contagion, accounting for 37% of local cases. Another 32% were through community spread, meaning it's unclear how the sick person contracted the disease.



Health experts warn that a growing number of community-spread cases signifies a greater risk to the public than when contagion is largely through travel or close contact.

As of Wednesday evening, Metro Health had tested 4,338 people for COVID-19.

