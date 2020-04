30 People in Bexar County Have Now Died From Coronavirus Infections

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio

Cars pull up to the city's mobile coronavirus testing site at Freeman Coliseum.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Bexar County has reached 30, nearly half of which are linked to a nursing home at the center of an outbreak , Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Sunday evening.One of the three new deaths reported since Saturday is a resident of Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where a total of 15 residents have now succumbed to the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.On Sunday, local health officials also confirmed 772 positive cases of COVID-19. That total marks an increase of 49 cases since Saturday.Close contact with an infected person was the most common cause of local contagion, accounting for 37% of local cases. Another 32% were through community spread, meaning it's unclear how the sick person contracted the disease.Health experts warn that a growing number of community-spread cases signifies a greater risk to the public than when contagion is largely through travel or close contact.As of Wednesday evening, Metro Health had tested 4,338 people for COVID-19.