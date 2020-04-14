Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Federal Appeals Court Rules Abbott Can't Ban Medication-Induced Abortions in Texas

Posted By on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 12:51 PM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A federal appeals court has handed a defeat to Gov. Greg Abbott, permitting medication-induced abortions — which terminate a pregnancy with prescribed pills — to continue in Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ruling issued by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is the latest development in a back-and-forth legal fight over an order by Abbott banning abortion under almost all circumstances — a move he argued saves medical resources during the outbreak.

However, in its opinion, the court's three-judge panel said Abbott's stated intention doesn't bear a "‘real or substantial relation’ to the public health crisis we are experiencing.” Abortion providers have argued that medically induced abortions in particular do not require doctors to wear the kind of protective gear needed by hospitals during the pandemic.

“We applaud the most recent, necessary court ruling allowing medication abortions for Texas patients," said Tara Pohlmeyer, communications manager at Progress Texas, in a statement. "Gov. Abbott and indicted-Attorney General Ken Paxton have continued to play politics during a global pandemic, when the truth is that abortion is essential, time-sensitive health care.”



It's unclear what effect the ruling will have on a separate challenge abortion providers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear. Over the weekend, lawyers representing Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights requested that the High Court issue an emergency ruling on Abbott's order.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Lengthy Texas Observer Story Digs Into the Pending Demolition of San Antonio's Alazán-Apache Courts Read More

  2. Fire Sale: Both San Antonio’s Tenants and Landlords Are Bracing for COVID-19’s Turmoil Read More

  3. 30 People in Bexar County Have Now Died From Coronavirus Infections Read More

  4. Groups Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Overturn Texas' Abortion Ban Read More

  5. As Texas Slams Door on New Prison Admissions, Bexar County Jail Reports COVID-19 Infections Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation