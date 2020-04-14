Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Texas Gov. Abbott's $50 Million Small Business Plan Looks Like Too Little, Too Late

Posted By on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 3:54 PM

Greg Abbott - GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Gage Skidmore
  • Greg Abbott
The plan Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled Monday to give small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic access to $50 million in loans isn't exactly drawing rave reviews from those it's meant to help.

San Antonio small businesses contacted by the Current say they either weren't aware of the plan, aren't interested or have already sought funds from the federal government's $377 billion Paycheck Protection Program.

The PPP — part of Congress' massive coronavirus aid package — offers first-come, first-served loans to small businesses. Applications for that money have been open for more than a week, and the U.S. Small Business Administration reports that banks have already approved some 725,000 loans.

Abbott's plan, on the other hand, leverages money loaned by mega-bank Goldman Sachs and uses San Antonio-based micro-lender LiftFund to ensure it quickly gets into the hands of small businesses.



Observers say they're not counting on the $50 million fund to go very far.

"That's going to be gone in the blink of an eye," said Anna Tauzin, chief revenue and innovation officer of the Texas Restaurant Association, whose members have been among the businesses hardest hit by the crisis. "That's not enough money, and there are plenty of questions about how they're going to handle the implementation."

Also sapping excitement is the fact that not just the feds but Texas municipalities beat Abbott to the game.

Three weeks ago, Bexar County announced a $5.25 million fund to provide loans and grants for small businesses harmed by the pandemic. Harris County Commissioners Court last week funded a similar proposal to the tune of $10 million.

Local business owners said they're skeptical about the state's effort. Several said they either were unaware the program existed or hadn't bothered looking into it.

"It doesn't seem like $50 million will go very far if I look at the size of the state and the number of small businesses here," said Dennis Rylander, an owner of Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling, which has already applied for PPP funds.

Maren Minchew, sole proprietor of a local public relations firm, said she's not paid much mind to Abbott's program because she already filed a PPP application.

"I applaud their efforts, but it's probably a little too late," she said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Lengthy Texas Observer Story Digs Into the Pending Demolition of San Antonio's Alazán-Apache Courts Read More

  2. Fire Sale: Both San Antonio’s Tenants and Landlords Are Bracing for COVID-19’s Turmoil Read More

  3. 30 People in Bexar County Have Now Died From Coronavirus Infections Read More

  4. Groups Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Overturn Texas' Abortion Ban Read More

  5. Number of San Antonio-Area COVID-19 Cases Closes in on 800 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation