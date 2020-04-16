Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 16, 2020

As a Concerned and Engaged Citizen, I Support the SA Current Press Club

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 4:18 PM

When the City of San Antonio and Bexar County issued their Stay Home, Work Safe Order, they required all non-essential employees to stay home. I have watched enough episodes of the Walking Dead to know that my skills as a political consultant — essentially, running elected officials’ campaigns — falls pretty low on the zombie apocalypse survival food chain. So, I have been doing my part, staying home and longing for normalcy. Between binge-watching TV shows and movies that have been in my queue for longer than I can remember, I have had time to think – really think – about the people and things that matter to me and what I can do to help them get through this challenging time. So, I have Zoom-ed my friends and family, made donations to some local non-profit organizations, and I have signed up to become a member of an exclusive club.

Thanks to that last step, I am now officially a SA Current Press Club Member. It sounds fancy, right? Well, the truth is it’s very easy to join, and I’m asking you to become a member too. All you have to do is make a donation to support the important work that the San Antonio Current is doing. By becoming a Press Club member, you would be part of an exclusive group of concerned and engaged citizens that craves fearless reporting on a range of topics from politics to pop culture. Best of all, you would be ensuring that the Current continues to publish in the face of so much uncertainty.

Working in politics, I have come to rely on the Current for up-to-date news on what’s happening in San Antonio at all levels of government. This might come as a surprise to some who only think of the publication as the go-to for arts and culture news. Admittedly, it is. No other publication in San Antonio has more comprehensive reporting on arts, music and culture than the Current, but it’s also an amazing source for political news and information. It features robust political coverage, from revealing political profiles in its Glitter Political column to breaking news at City Hall, to comprehensive stories on complex public policy coming out of the State Capitol. Frankly, it has it all, and I would like to see that it keeps providing this public service in our community well beyond the pandemic.

COVID-19 has forever changed our lives. For some, the change brought on by the pandemic will be far greater than for others. At this moment, I find myself struggling to understand the true extent of the change it will bring and what that will mean after the cloud of the virus has been lifted. With so much adjustment to come, it’s vital that we hang on to some of the foundations in our community that give us stability. I ask that you join me and become a SA Current Press Club member so we can make certain that this publication continues to offer great local journalism at its finest — because it matters.



San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

