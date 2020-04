Local Teen Shot in Foot During Failed Instagram Drug Deal

click to enlarge Shutterstock

If you thought that people would have less opportunities to do dumb shit while we shelter in place, think again.Last night, police responded to a call on the 8600 block of Spoonbill Court on the city's far West Side, where a local teen had been shot in the foot, KSAT reports Police say that the 16 year old used Instagram to arrange a deal to buy some weed. Four teen males came to the scene, but instead of handing over the pot, one of them threatened the victim with a handgun and demanded his money.When he didn't comply, the perpetrator fired the gun once, striking the teen in the foot, according to authorities. They then fled the scene.The victim was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KSAT reports.No arrests have been made in the case.