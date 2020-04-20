Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, April 20, 2020

San Antonio-Area Coronavirus Infections Top 1,000 and Death Toll Rises to 39

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 10:09 AM

COURTESY OF JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND
  • Courtesy of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
Health officials have confirmed 1,015 cases of COVID-19 in Bexar County and one additional death from the disease, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said during an update Sunday evening.

The new death, a man in his 50s, brings the county's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 39. Roughly half of those deaths, 18 in total, have been among residents of Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, which was at the center of an outbreak that sickened more than 100 people.

The new tally of infections is an increase of 33 from Saturday’s reported 992 cases.

Nearly 300 in Bexar County have recovered from the disease while 81 remain hospitalized, according to health officials. Of those still in the hospital, 41 are in intensive care and 24 are on ventilators.



