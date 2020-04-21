Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Suspected Human Smuggler Leads Cops on 2-Hour Chase That Ends in San Antonio
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 9:31 AM
click to enlarge
Police arrested a suspected human smuggler in San Antonio after a two-hour car chase that started in Dimmit County near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Six suspected undocumented immigrants were also taken into custody.
The chase began when Dimmit County deputies tried to pull over the driver who refused to stop, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office told KABB-TV
.
The pursuit continued up Interstate 35 toward San Antonio, before the suspect crashed near New Laredo Highway and Cassin Road in Southwest Bexar County, according to the report.
The driver leapt from the vehicle and tried to make a run. However, deputies stopped him with a stun gun. That suspect now faces charges of human smuggling and evading arrest, KABB reports.
The six suspected undocumented immigrants were taken into custody at the scene.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: human smuggler, human trafficking, San Antonio, Bexar County, San Antonio, Dimmit County, South Texas, border, car chase, two hour chase, Interstate 35, crime, arrest, Bexar County Sheriff's Office, New Laredo Highway, Cassin Road, texas, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.