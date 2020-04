Suspected Human Smuggler Leads Cops on 2-Hour Chase That Ends in San Antonio

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Police arrested a suspected human smuggler in San Antonio after a two-hour car chase that started in Dimmit County near the U.S.-Mexico border.Six suspected undocumented immigrants were also taken into custody.The chase began when Dimmit County deputies tried to pull over the driver who refused to stop, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office told KABB-TV The pursuit continued up Interstate 35 toward San Antonio, before the suspect crashed near New Laredo Highway and Cassin Road in Southwest Bexar County, according to the report.The driver leapt from the vehicle and tried to make a run. However, deputies stopped him with a stun gun. That suspect now faces charges of human smuggling and evading arrest, KABB reports.The six suspected undocumented immigrants were taken into custody at the scene.