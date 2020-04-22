I Support the SA Current Press Club Because Alternative Media Is Punk Rock

Courtesy Photo / Jim Mendiola

Alternative newspapers are punk rock. They cover life’s essentials — art, politics, music and tacos — independently, letting their writers express a voice and a point of view. Is that “objective” journalism? Who cares? Sometimes, it’s all about the attitude. But like the best punk bands they take pride in their work and are steeped in their craft. They get the facts right. Three chords and the truth. That’s the San Antonio Current.

And right now, it these times of uncertainty, the Current needs our support.

The paper’s cheeky irreverence benefits San Antonio readers with coverage not found in other local news outlets. Do you really think you’re going to find a review in your local paper of the recent Fea live streaming show where the band performed Bikini Kill covers — in Spanish? Or back when I used to write for the Current, how they let me write 2,000 words about the history of heavy metal in San Antonio? Or the Lanier-Fox Tech Chile Bowl as Chicano cultural expression? Not to mention the two years of a weekly media column where I got to champion the work of ’70s-era filmmaker Efrain Gutierrez, attempt an analysis of Spurs commercials or bash Austin every chance I got?

The Current, like the best of alternative papers, is hyper-local in the most positive sense. Not in an insular way, but with a homegrown understanding that recognizes the uniqueness of the city where its writers and editors live and the people they write for. These days, too many of our landmarks are disappearing. Tacoland. The Malt House. Our neighborhoods. We can’t afford to lose another. That’s why becoming a member of the San Antonio Current Press Club is important. We can’t take things for granted.

When life returns to normal, and it will, sitting in a café and reading your copy of the latest Current will be a sign our city is moving forward. And you can bet you’ll read in the pages of that future issue how things are going, what bands to see that weekend, what politicians suck and the best place is for some barbacoa.

