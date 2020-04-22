Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

San Antonio Police Follow Stabbing Victim's Trail of Blood to Suspected Assailant

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Downtown San Antonio got redecorated in grisly fashion last night — with blood.

According to a KSAT report, police aided a 23-year old man stabbed multiple times in the abdomen. The victim was found at a bus stop near East Commerce and Navarro streets by a woman around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man said he was able to flee the attack and gave a brief description of the assailant. But it was a different clue that ultimately let officers to the suspected perpetrator: his blood.

Due to the victim's copious bleeding, officers were able to follow a trail of blood for approximately a block before encountering a suspect who matched the victim's description, KSAT reports. The man was at the San Antonio River, and he was holding a knife.



Originally booked on outstanding warrants, the suspect was later charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the report.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities did not release the name or age of the suspect, nor the possible motive for the stabbing.

