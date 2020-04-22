SAPD Arrests San Antonio Roofing Company Owner for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman During Job Interview

click to enlarge
Cloud Roofing Company owner Kenneth Wayne Cloud, 67, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault, jail records show.
According to KSAT
, a woman told police that Cloud assaulted her on Monday when she went to the business for a job interview. During the interview, Cloud offered her a free 20-minute massage, which she accepted.
After moving upstairs, the woman said she stripped down to her underwear and laid down on her stomach for the massage. At that point, Cloud allegedly took off her bra and sexually assaulted her, KSAT reports, citing the arrest affidavit.
According to the document, the woman told police she felt pressured to comply because "she was desperate for employment." She told officers that the assault ended when another woman arrived for an interview.
After reporting the incident, the victim was sent to a hospital for a sexual assault examination, KSAT reports.
While officers were processing the crime scene, another woman arrived at the location and told police she was there for a job interview she'd found on Craigslist, according to the report. However, Cloud Roofing Company employees told police they were unaware the company was hiring.
In the affidavit, investigators stated that Cloud's actions appear predatory in nature, and they suspect that there could be more victims.
After his arrest on Tuesday, Cloud posted $25,000 bail and was released Wednesday morning.
