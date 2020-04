San Antonio Rep. Joaquin Castro's Face Fuzz Turns Into Full-Blown Quarantine Beard

click image Instagram / joaquincastrotx

Then and now.

This action is not only an attempt to divert attention away from Trump’s failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives, but an authoritarian-like move to take advantage of a crisis and advance his anti-immigrant agenda. We must come together to reject his division. https://t.co/wYEai4rYVY — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) April 21, 2020

As social distancing keeps us away from hair salons and barber shops, many are resorting to alternative grooming approaches — some more successful than others One person who might be unwilling to take on the Dr. Richard Kimble sink shave challenge is U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro.The San Antonio Democrat started sporting closely trimmed facial hair months ago to help people tell him apart from his twin brother, former SA mayor Julián Castro, who happened to be running for president.But since sheltering in place, Joaquin has let the beard come into full bloom. The change is noticeable in a recent Instagram post, in which both the hair on his head and chin appear to have gained some gusto:Compare that to a family photo Castro posted in celebration of Thanksgiving last year:Meanwhile, Castro's twin is maintaining his clean-shaven look during quarantine, possibly to help him better coordinate outfits with his son:Frankly, we can't blame Joaquin Castro for eschewing time-consuming grooming routines as he works to keep constituents informed protect essential workers and continue to hold Trump accountable for his bullshit during the coronavirus crisis.While recent appearances on MSNBC and KENS5 hint that the congressman is periodically breaking out the clippers, we'd love to see him commit to the mountain man look and come out of quarantine sporting the full-on Jeremiah Johnson