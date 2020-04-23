Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 23, 2020

San Antonio Rep. Joaquin Castro's Face Fuzz Turns Into Full-Blown Quarantine Beard

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 9:46 AM

click image Then and now. - INSTAGRAM / JOAQUINCASTROTX
  • Instagram / joaquincastrotx
  • Then and now.
As social distancing keeps us away from hair salons and barber shops, many are resorting to alternative grooming approaches — some more successful than others.

One person who might be unwilling to take on the Dr. Richard Kimble sink shave challenge is U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro.

The San Antonio Democrat started sporting closely trimmed facial hair months ago to help people tell him apart from his twin brother, former SA mayor Julián Castro, who happened to be running for president.

But since sheltering in place, Joaquin has let the beard come into full bloom. The change is noticeable in a recent Instagram post, in which both the hair on his head and chin appear to have gained some gusto:




Compare that to a family photo Castro posted in celebration of Thanksgiving last year:


Meanwhile, Castro's twin is maintaining his clean-shaven look during quarantine, possibly to help him better coordinate outfits with his son:


Frankly, we can't blame Joaquin Castro for eschewing time-consuming grooming routines as he works to keep constituents informed, protect essential workers and continue to hold Trump accountable for his bullshit during the coronavirus crisis.


While recent appearances on MSNBC and KENS5 hint that the congressman is periodically breaking out the clippers, we'd love to see him commit to the mountain man look and come out of quarantine sporting the full-on Jeremiah Johnson.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Taco Cabana's Corporate Owner Got $10 Million Through Coronavirus Small-Business Aid Plan Read More

  2. SAPD Arrests San Antonio Roofing Company Owner for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman During Job Interview Read More

  3. San Antonio Nurse's Design May Provide Better Coronavirus Protection Than N-95 Face Masks Read More

  4. San Antonio Police Follow Stabbing Victim's Trail of Blood to Suspected Assailant Read More

  5. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Calls Coronavirus Lockdown a Mistake: 'There Are More Important Things Than Living' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation